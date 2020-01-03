MESSINA, Mae F.

MESSINA - Mae F. December 30, 2019. Wife of the late Felix P. Messina; dear mother of Anthony (Louise), Salvatore (Barbara) Messina, Maria (late Robert) Spitzer, late Michael (Carol) and the late Felix Messina; grandmother of eleven; great-grandmother of nine. Family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 1-4 PM, followed by Funeral Services at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral HOme, 1671 Maple Rd., where a catered reception will be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.