LONG, James E.

LONG - James E. Entered into rest on December 25, 2019. Beloved father of Andrea Johnson, Ryan Long, Samuel Mara, Darlene Gates and Elonda Craion; cherished grandfather of Jaion Johnson, James Johnson and Jayla Johnson. loving son of the Late James W. Long and Rebecca Long. Brother of Vicki Williams, Yvonne (Howard) Long and Yvette Ransom. Family will receive all relatives and friends for a Wake service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 PM, Funeral service to follow at 1 PM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY, 14204. In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church.