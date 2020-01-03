Libertarian leader supplants Democratic chief as Niagara Falls city clerk

Kathleen M. Ligammari, the chairwoman of the Niagara Falls Libertarian Party Committee, took over Wednesday as city clerk. The city's new mayor, Robert M. Restaino, chose her to replace former clerk Lisa A. Vitello, the chairwoman of the city Democratic Committee.

"I don't know why that happened. I was just sent an email," said Vitello, who lost a job that pays $50,861 a year.

The Democratic committee made no endorsement before last June's mayoral primary, which Restaino won narrowly over Seth A. Piccirillo. Ligammari subsequently endorsed Restaino for the Libertarian ballot line in the general election.

Restaino said politics had "absolutely nothing" to do with his choice.

"I interviewed a number of candidates, and Kathy had what I thought were the best qualifications for the way in which I want the office to be addressed," he said. "Most of the folks who applied had at least expressed support for me in one form or another throughout the campaign."