Letter: Truman and Eisenhower dwarf today’s president

The mighty Putin has spoken: The impeachment of President Trump was an invention. The hero of Trump and Moscow Mitch now is an expert on American constitutional law.

As Republican after Republican bows down to Trump and Putin, we see the reality of a crooked and devious leader in our midst. The man who flushes the toilet 15 times and claims dishwashers are not cleaning dishes well is ensconced in the White House. How low can this nation go?

I vividly remember Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower. They, for all their faults, were giants compared to the man who now occupies the White House. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell do not even need to hear witnesses; the puppet master is innocent.

Somehow Republicans have been able to read minds and see into the future, among their other superpowers, and declare the person who pulls the strings innocent of all charges.

There is only one course of action. Declare the leader to be incompetent to lead the nation. The Republicans will still have a president and the right-wing “Christians” will have a suitable second man. It’s the best that we can do for a country fallen on hard times.

Joseph Yonder

Depew