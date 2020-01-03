Letter: Senators need to give impeachment a fair hearing

Whether or not you think that President Trump should have been impeached, and whether or not you think he should be removed from office, there is no reason not to agree that his trial in the Senate should be fair and impartial.

Under Rule XXV of the Senate, each senator will take an oath to that effect prior to the start of the trial. Although, given the public pronouncements of Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, I am not sure how they can take such an oath without perjuring themselves.

Should the president be removed from office, it is imperative that the people of this country understand and accept that the trial was fair and the deliberations of the senators were impartial. Otherwise, we run the risk of a Constitutional crisis.

By the same token, should the president be retained in office, the people of this country need to be convinced that these proceedings were fair and impartial. Otherwise, the populace and history will record that the president was not so much acquitted as he was protected. Another unacceptable outcome.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing not only the country, but also the president, a service by not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until she is convinced that the trial will be fair and impartial. It is now up to the Senate to respond in the best interest of the American people.

Joseph Riggie

Kenmore