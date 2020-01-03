Letter: Pelosi right to hold up Articles of Impeachment

In regards to Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding up releasing the Articles of Impeachment, I believe it is the right thing to do.

We all know Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will conduct a sham so-called trial. They are afraid to call witnesses who might tell the truth. President Trump doesn’t really want witnesses to testify to his culpability.

McConnell should recuse himself due to the fact that his wife serves in Trump’s cabinet. That is a conflict of interest, without a doubt. But since he is a political sycophant to Trump, that will not happen.

McConnell held up a Supreme Court seat appointment until a new election. Well, Pelosi can hold up releasing the articles until a new election. The same period of time is involved. The Democratic leaders should be acting like their hair is on fire over this issue.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda