Letter: Journalism is unsuited to today’s star system

I heard recently that the Newseum closed in Washington, D.C. I am so sorry to hear that. Not even the Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, thought it was worth keeping open.

More than 40 years ago, when I began college, I was taking a journalism class. When all the students were asked why they enrolled, almost to a person we all replied: “Because I want to change the world.” This was on the heels of Watergate and the newfound stardom of Woodward and Bernstein.

Prior to radio and television, there were no real news stars. Edward R. Murrow got his 15 minutes in the sun with Sen. Joseph McCarthy. There were some great people like Frank McGee, Robin McNeil, David Brinkley, Tim Russert and many more.

Now the news is more about beauty pagents and popularity contests, and that’s just the reporters. I think those great reporters would not have been happy with the shrine-to-self erected in Washington. Blue eyeglasses and wine-drinking co-hosts are not the essence of journalism.

David McElroy

Buffalo