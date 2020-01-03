Letter: If you don’t like Trump, voting is the remedy

In response to Mr. Catalano of Derby, I respect your viewpoints on our president. But in our country we don’t throw him out if we don’t like his judgment, we vote him out.

You are not too informed about our democracy. If you want your leader thrown out, go to a country where you can get two of Tony Soprano’s strong-arm guys to do your bidding.

In our country, like 63 million people voted him in. If you don’t like him, vote in November.

Anthony Russo Jr.

Navy veteran

Orchard Park