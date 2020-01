This is a reply to a recent writer who is looking to have people change the minds and opinions of those who voted for Trump in 2016, to do otherwise in 2020.

I have a one-word reply to your request, if you know your history you will recognize it immediately. It was made at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II when the Germans asked the 82nd Airborne Troops in the Ardennes forest to surrender. Their reply to them, as is mine to you: “Nuts.”

Joseph Lopardi

Buffalo