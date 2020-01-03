KUBERKA, Dolores T. (Bogulski)

December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Kuberka, MD; loving mother of Kathleen (Cort Wrotnowski) Kuberka, Robert (Julie) Kuberka, Maria (Scott) Castilone and the late Thomas Kuberka; dearest grandmother of Michael and Douglas Wrotnowski, Alexandra, Victoria, Jonathan and Robert Kuberka, Andrew and Nikolaus Castilone; sister of Vance Bogulski and the late Mary Lou (nee Bogulski) Kane; sister-in-law of Millie (late Harry) Kuberka; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:15 at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at

