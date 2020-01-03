KAPELA, Laura J. (Michalowski)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Henry E. Kapela; devoted mother of Nicole (Michael) Anderson, Mark Kapela, and Michael (Alissa) Kapela; cherished grandmother of Catherine, Harper, Jacob, and Jimmy; loving daughter of the late Helena Michalowski; dear sister of Karl (Karen), Bruce, Stephan, and the late Joseph (late Patricia); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Laura was a member of the Marillac Guild of Sisters of Charity Hospital for over 40 years. She was also artistically talented in such things as gardening and clothing design. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com