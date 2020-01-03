Jeremy Zellner opts out of race for Schimminger's seat

Jeremy Zellner – considered a favorite for the Democratic nod to succeed Robin Schimminger in the Assembly’s 140th District – will not be running in that race, he confirmed on Friday.

“I feel I would have been successful, but it’s bad timing. My family is young. I have two young children, age 4 and 6, so it would be a difficult time for my family life,” said Zellner, who is chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee.

Zellner’s decision also reflects the important political year ahead, he said.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the party, the board or the staff to leave at such a critical time before the 2020 election,” Zellner said. “It really was a tough decision because it’s something I always wanted to do, represent the Tonawandas.”