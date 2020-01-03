Jeff Buccieri steps down as Maryvale football coach

Citing the desire to spend more time with his family, Jeff Buccieri has stepped down as football coach of Maryvale High School.

Buccieri guided the Flyers to a 41-37 mark during his nine seasons as program leader. They reached the Section VI Class B final in 2017, where they lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Cheektowaga.

Buccieri, who has been at Maryvale coaching the sport for 18 years, still wants to be involved in the game as an assistant. He said he hopes whoever gets the head job at Maryvale would be open to keeping him around.

“I just want to spend time with the kids,” he said. “Coaching is in my blood. I want to coach but I’m looking for a different type of role in football that will free me up to spend a little more time with my kids. I’m hoping it’s at Maryvale.”

Buccieri has two children approaching modified age for playing sports and wants to see them in action and be able to lessen the burden on his wife, Julie, when it comes to shuttling them around to sporting events. Julie Buccieri is the longtime coach of Western New York girls lacrosse power Lancaster.