Of Tonawanda, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 72. Loving wife of Carl; caring mother of Sean (Carrie) and Chad (Kristin); cherished and adored grandmother of Grey, Jakob, Mia, Nova, Connor, and Alexander; loving daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude Hodges; sister of the late David (Shirley) Hodges. Dee was a graduate of Millard Fillmore School of Nursing. A private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Buffalo in Dee's memory.