GLASPY, Barbara Ann

GLASPY - Barbara Ann Of Kenmore, NY, January 2, 2020.Beloved mother of Robert J. Glaspy; dear daughter of Rita (McClelland) and Charles Glaspy; loving sister of Sean (Carolyn) Glaspy; aunt of Joshua, Zachariah and Jonathan. Friends may call Saturday 12-3 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Kidney Foundation of Western New York. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com