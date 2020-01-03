Letter: Get educated, motivated in Year of the Taxpayer

My fellow Americans, resolve to make 2020 the Year of the Taxpayer. Take control of your local, county, state and federal governments.

Resolve to: get off your apps (aka social media) and go person to person, as the late reporter Edward R. Murrow did so well. My suggestions are patriotically rather than politically motivated. Elected officials swore oaths “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America” and the people who elected them to office.

May God continue to bless America and Americans in the years to come. For 2020, may we all resolve to:

• Reduce bloated regulations;

• Exercise our free speech;

• Educate ourselves on political issues and candidates seeking out vote;

• Practice what we preach through our personal, religious or other beliefs.

Mary Kless

Lancaster