GAYDICA, Karen W. "Wendy" (Holden)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John R. Gaydica; devoted mother of Lynn (Russell) Wuertzer, Diane (Joseph) Mahfoud, and Michelle (David) Wolgast; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth Holden. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Wendy's memory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Niagara County SPCA or the American Stroke Association would be appreciated. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com