GAWRYS, Florence A. (Gniazdowski)

GAWRYS - Florence A. (nee Gniazdowski)

Of North Tonawanda, January 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Marion Gawrys:

dear mother of Cynthia (Daniel) Nezezon and Daniel (Janice) Gawrys; loving Babci of Matthew (Kelly) Sikora, Pamela (Frank) Giannantonio, Joseph (Staci) Nezezon, Tyler (Ashley) Gawrys and Steven Stone; six great-grandchildren, Samantha and MacKenzie Sikora, Morgan, Lila and Vincent Giannantonio and Evelyn Nezezon. Predeceased by five brothers and two sisters; survived by her sister Helen (Joseph) Panek; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Florence worked at Spaulding Fibre retiring in 1991. Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 to 7 PM, in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr. N. Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver St. N. Tonawanda, please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations to the charity of your choice. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com