Fly fisherman drowns in Orleans County

A male who was fly fishing with his grandfather drowned Friday afternoon in the Town of Yates, reported the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at 1:44 p.m. when the two fly fishermen became separated in the waters of Johnson Creek, deputies said. The grandfather went to look for his grandson, who was found in the water and who could not be revived, deputies said.

The water in the creek was very muddy, and was approximately six feet deep in the center, the incident report indicated.

Authorities declined to identify the parties pending notification of family members. The investigation continues.