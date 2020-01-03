Delay OK'd in 'motor-voter' registrations due to Green Light Law

The Erie County Board of Elections has agreed to delay processing all motor-voter registrations by five days to ensure that anyone who signs up to vote is a legal citizen.

The board's two elections commissioners said Friday that they will follow the new policy until they receive clearer guidance from the courts and the state Board of Elections on how to proceed in light of concerns about potential voter fraud related to the new Green Light Law.

"This may only be a temporary thing until the courts hash this out, because certainly we do not want to be registering people who are not entitled to vote," said Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr.

Until now, when someone completed the electronic voter registration process when getting a driver's license at the County Clerk's Office, that information was passed onto the state Department of Motor Vehicles and forwarded onto the county Board of Elections. The county board processed the applications as they were received.

But now, the county Board of Elections will delay the processing of new voter applications. That will give the County Clerk's Office time to review the Election Board's application list and flag any that may have been illegally submitted. If the County Clerk's Office flags a name, the county Board of Elections will send a letter to the applicant requesting additional proof of citizenship before adding his or her name to the voter registry.

The state prohibits staff working at Department of Motor Vehicles offices, including county auto bureaus, from interfering with anyone filling out a voter registration application, even if a staffer suspects the person may not be a U.S. citizen because of the types of documents submitted as proof of identity for driver's licenses.

Anyone who applies for a driver's license is given the opportunity to complete a voter registration application if, in the electronic transaction, they indicate they are U.S. citizens. Those opposed to New York's Green Light Law, which allows immigrants living here illegally to receive a standard driver's license, say the new law makes it too easy for non-citizens to either deliberately or accidentally sign up to vote.

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said that more than 60 immigrants living here without permission have submitted learner's permit applications in Erie County under the Green Light Law, the first step toward gaining a standard driver's license. None of these applications have been approved because their documents are still being reviewed for authenticity, he said.

Prior to the law taking effect, Kearns had said he would never issue driver's licenses to immigrants living in the country illegally.

The county Board of Elections took up the matter after Kearns highlighted a case last month in which an immigrant with legal residency status applied for a commercial driver's license in Erie County's downtown auto bureau and registered to vote. The man had a valid work visa but is not an American citizen.

The Erie County Clerk's Office did not prevent him from signing up to vote, which was done through an electronic touch-screen process. But afterward, an employee handling the case brought it to Kearns' attention.

Kearns then asked the county Board of Elections to develop a policy to address such circumstances. Kearns called the decision by the elections commissioners a reasonable one and represented "an important victory" that protects the integrity of the voting process.

Mohr and Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said they look forward to getting direction from either the state or from the outcome of the pending State Supreme Court case in Niagara County. The Niagara County clerk, legislature chairperson and two elections commissioners there filed suit contending the Green Light Law could, among other things, promote voter fraud.

Erie County's new policy will have little effect until village elections in March.

In a related matter, the elections commissioners agreed to sign an affidavit stating that if the County Clerk's Office shares information about possible non-citizens, the Board of Elections will not provide that information to any agency that enforces immigration law, in keeping with Green Light Law privacy provisions.