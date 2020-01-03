Editorial: It seems to us – Morton’s vacates, Dixon resurfaces, pig on the run and who was that man?

Well, that was sudden. Morton’s steakhouse – formally if awkwardly known as Morton’s The Steakhouse, in case you didn’t know – abruptly closed its doors in Buffalo’s Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wednesday. The house had been packed for New Year’s Eve, but once those dinners were done, it was so long, pardner.

There has been no explanation for the closure as of Friday, no word about refunds for gift certificates and no news on what restaurant might replace Morton’s.

E.B. Green’s, anyone?

…

It seems an odd fit and starting at an insufficient salary, given Lynne Dixon’s experience. Nevertheless, the former Erie County legislator and candidate for County Executive is now secretary for County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

Dixon’s starting salary of $50,000 is expected to grow to around $90,000, assuming Mychajliw makes good on his plan to upgrade Dixon’s title to associate deputy comptroller for communications and community relations.

Well, why not? If it’s good for Dixon, good for the comptroller’s office and good for taxpayers, who could complain?

But it’s still odd.

…

It was a breakout for the ages. In Central New York last month, a pig escaped from an auction house and fled into the countryside. United Press International reports that it took five days before someone managed to grab the refugee and then deliver it to the Delaware Valley Humane Society.

The porker – since named Myles for the distance he covered during his run for freedom – is now learning commands and tricks and will soon be delivered to a Vermont family that a) really needs a pet and b) knows how to bring home the bacon.

…

David Wayne Oliver of Denver is, if the charges against him are to be believed, a bank robber with a big heart. Or he’s nuts.

Police say the 65-year-old entered a city bank on Dec. 23, demanded cash then ran into the street and started throwing thousands of dollars into the air while yelling “Merry Christmas!” He was arrested in a nearby Starbucks, where he walked. He has white hair and a beard.