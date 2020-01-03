Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 4, 2020

The Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, begins two new series of lessons next week.

“Bridge Basics 2: The Competitive Auction – Overcalls, Doubles and Preempts” for advanced beginners begins at 7 p.m. Monday and continues Mondays through Feb. 10. Cost is $85 including textbook. Instructors are Ruth Nawotniak and John Marvin. For info, call 834-4222 or visit bridgecenterofbuffalo.com.

Kathy Pollock leads a four-pack of lessons on defense and declarer play for intermediates and advanced beginners at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 4 at the Bridge Center. Fee is $50 or $15 per lesson. Register at the club or by emailing BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Lessons by club manager Bill Finkelstein resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Airport Bridge Club, 247 Cayuga Road, Cheektowaga. Fee is $10. An extra-point pairs game follows at 11:59 a.m. The club awards extra points at no extra cost at its game at noon today and at all games during the coming week.

The Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament will take place Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Pairs games start at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more info, click this link.

Tournament calendar

2020

Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Today, Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5. For info, click this link.

Toronto New Year Sectional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Today, Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, to Sunday, Jan. 19. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 9. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson begins the new year with more than 2,600 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 23 to Dec. 29

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 59.67%; B: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 57.17%; C: Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 49.50%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Dale Anderson, 61.58%; Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 58.50%; B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 50.33%; C: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 44.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 61.11%; Judi Marshall and Barbara Libby, 58.33%; B: Jacqueline and Sharon Chang, 57.87%; Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 52.70%; C: Barbara and Martin Pieterese, 51.85%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 49.07%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 61.31%; B: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 58.33%; C: Gay Simpson and Paula Kotowski, 52.98%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Gay Simpson and Larry Abate, 57.64%; Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 54.86%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 54.17%; Ken Meier and Paul Zittel, 51.39%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 63%; B: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 59%; Barbara Libby and Dale Anderson, 48%; C: Chuck Heimerl and Cleveland Fleming, 46%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 57.50%; B: Judy Zeckhauser and Linda Milch, 56%; C: Carol Neuhaus and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 50%; east-west, A/B: Jane and Bruce Roberts, 55%; (tie) Carla Press and Agi Maisel, Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 50.50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Saleh Fetouh and Bob Padgug, 63.70%; Barbara Libby and Tova Reinhorn, 60.37%; B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 58.52%; Claire Gareleck and June Feuerstein, 53.70%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Ed Drozen, 51.48%; Doanne Jackson and Marcia Turley, 45.93%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. Dorothy and Larry Soong, 65.75%; Vince Taeger and Bill Rich, 63.08%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52%; Usha Khurana and Joe Miranda, 49.75%. (tie) Carla Press and Agi Maisel, Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 49.67%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Gay Simpson and Peter Patterson, 55%; (tie) Linda Burroughsford and Bert Hargeshimer, Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 52.50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A/B: Brian Meyer and Davis Heussler, 68.55%; C: Fran Kurtz and Pat Burns, 49.45%; east-west, A: Saleh Fetouh and Dian Petrov, 57.10%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 57.04%; Jim Easton and Jay Levy, 57.04%; B: Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 47.82%; C: Henry Porter and Jeff Oshlag, 45.06%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60%; (tie) Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, Sharon Benz and Judy Zeckhauser, 57.50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – John Sinclair and Saleh Fetouh, 70.83%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 63.19%; Jay Levy and Ethan Xie, 57.64%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 55.36%; David and Connie Wilson, 53.37%; Roy Crocker and Dian Petrov, 52.98%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Rolene Pozarny and Sam Grossman, 60%; George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 59%; east-west, Mary Banks and Ron Fill, 59%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 56%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 68%; Edna Fill and Chuck Heimerl, 54%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com