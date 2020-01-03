DICK, John A.

DICK - John A. Of Cheektowaga, at the age of 72 on December 31, 2019. Husband of Linda M. (nee Helmbrecht) Dick; father of Tammy (Jay) Nelson and Lisa (Lewis) Heltman; grandfather of Justin (fiance;e' Bethany Mattina-Chmiel) Nelson, Dillon Nelson, Megan (Mark) Roessler, Abby Heltman and Brooke Heltman' great-grandfather of Brayden Roessler. Visitation on Friday, 2 - 7 PM at O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (823-0124). Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Philip the Apostle Parish, 950 Losson Rd.; Cheektowaga Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Fantastic Friends of WNY, 1284 French Rd.; Depew, NY 14043. Please visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com