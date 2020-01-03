CURTIN, Patricia M. (McNeil)

December 29, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Curtin; loving mother of Kevin Curtin, Timothy (Tracy) Curtin, Colleen (James) Gavner, Terrence (Elice) Curtin, Patrick (Vicki) Curtin and Dennis (Patricia) Curtin; cherished grandmother of 25 grandchildren; dear sister of Eileen (late Michael) Murphy, Mary McNeill, John McNeill, Judy (Frank) Jarmusz and the late Frances McNeill and Michael McNeill; caring sister-in-law of Mary Ellen McNeill; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com