CHRISTIANO, Mary Louise C. (Slammon)

CHRISTIANO - Mary Louise C. (nee Slammon)

Of Tonawanda, NY. December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent J. Christiano Sr.; devoted mother of Mark (Rose) Christiano, Vincent J. (Jeanne) Christiano Jr. and Mary Beth Connolly; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Joel) Proulx, Vincent J. Christiano III, Brigid Christiano, Samantha Christiano and Patrick and Andrew Connolly; dear sister of James (Doris) Slammon, Joanne Slammon, Barbara (Edward) Arnold and the late Robert Slammon; sister-in-law of Alice Slammon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, January 5, from 2 - 6 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Monday, January 6, at 10:45 AM. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Louise's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at mertzfh.com