CATALANO - Anthony C. "Sonny"

December 29, 2019, of Brant, NY, at the age of 90 years, beloved husband of Josie (Korbar) Catalano; loving father of Greg A. (Sandy) and Lisa Catalano; cherished grandfather of Kristen (Ed) Helling and Kim (Sam) Fullone; great-grandfather of Maddie Helling and Tori Fullone; brother of Shirley (Danny) Podlewski, Irene Chiavetta, the late Joseph (Helen) Catalano, Dorthy (John) Renaldo, Eleanor (Walter) Gier and Dolly (Sam) Giglia; son of the late Joseph F. and Josephine Catalano; brother-in-law of the late Henry (Tillie) Korbar, Stan (Daisy) Korbar, Beanie (Frank) Rote and Sylvia (Dick) Foloran; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Route 62), North Collins, NY, from 5-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 10 AM from Parish of Our Lady Church, Brant, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Brant Volunteer Fire Department. Sonny was a charter member of the Brant Volunteer Fire Department, NY State and Erie County Volunteer and Fire Police Assn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com