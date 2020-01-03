Sabres recall forward Scott Wilson from Rochester

With newly-acquired forward Michael Frolik not expected to arrive in Buffalo until early next week and Victor Olofsson out five-to-six weeks, the Sabres recalled Scott Wilson from the Rochester Americans on Friday morning.

Wilson, a 27-year-old winger, had six goals among 14 points in 22 games with the Amerks, and he missed time this season because of injury. The Sabres were down to 12 active forwards before Victor Olofsson suffered a lower-body injury in the third period of their 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Wilson has 187 regular-season games of National Hockey League experience, most recently appearing in 15 games with the Sabres last season. He has 19 goals among 49 regular-season points in his career and appeared in 20 games during the Pittsburgh Penguins' run to the Stanley Cup in 2016-17.

The Sabres acquired Wilson from the Detroit Red Wings in December 2017 for a fifth-round draft pick. Injuries have prevented him from securing a full-time spot on Buffalo's roster. He appeared in only 32 games between the Sabres and Amerks last season, totaling three assists in 15 games with Buffalo. Wilson is a pending unrestricted free agent with a $1.05 million salary cap hit.