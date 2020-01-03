New Sabres forward Michael Frolik eager for fresh start

New Sabres forward Michael Frolik emphasized he's looking for a fresh start in coming to Buffalo following five-plus seasons with the Calgary Flames.

Frolik was acquired Thursday for a fourth-round pick that the Sabres had acquired from Montreal for Marco Scandella.

The News has confirmed Darren Dreger's report that Frolik waived his partial no trade clause to come to Buffalo. Frolik had 10 teams on the list.

When he joins the Sabres remains unclear, though, it is expected to be early next week after work visa issues are resolved.

"I'm really looking for a new opportunity there," Frolik said on a conference call Friday morning. "I'm really excited. It's a fresh start for me there."

Frolik, 31, has five goals and five assists in 38 games for the Flames this season. He has scored at least 15 goals in five of the last six seasons and put together back-to-back campaigns of 21 goals with Florida in 2008-09 and 2009-10. He was a member of Chicago's 2013 Stanley Cup championship team.

"Obviously I'm looking forward to getting more ice time than I was getting here in Calgary and prove to myself that I can be that player I used to be," Frolik said.

Some other items from the call:

On Sabres coach Ralph Krueger: "I definitely know who Krueger is. I’ve heard great things about him, and I’m looking forward to playing for him."

On killing penalties: "I’ve been killing penalties for quite a bit, and I think I can bring some help here."

As for the reaction in Calgary, Flames GM Brad Treliving called Frolik a "consummate professional.”

“This is a guy who came to work every day and did his job, was an excellent teammate, always had a smile on his face, a great guy to talk to," Treliving told reporters.

“And as a young player, if you want to know how to go about your business, just look at Michael Frolik. He looked after himself. He worked every time he was on the ice. He never would cheat you on effort. And he’s just a pleasure to be around. As I said to Michael when I talked to him, he’s one of the best guys I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with.

“Since we signed him five years ago, I think he’s given us everything that we had hoped for in his time here, and we wish him the best as he moves on.”

