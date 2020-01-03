Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White named to All-Pro first team

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team for the first time in his career.

White, in his third season, was selected to the first team along with the New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore was a unanimous choice, appearing on all 50 ballots from a national panel of media members who cover the NFL. White was on 38 ballots.

White is the first Bills player to be named All-Pro since Mario Williams and Marcell Dareus in 2014.

Gilmore, White and Minnesota's Andre Harris tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, White is the only cornerback since 2006 to have played 500-plus coverage snaps and not allow a touchdown while leading the NFL in interceptions. Gilmore allowed one touchdown, to the Bills' John Brown in the Week 16 matchup with the Patriots.

White also was voted to his first Pro Bowl this season.

The only other Bills to receive votes at their respective positions were center Mitch Morse, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and kick returner Andre Roberts.

Results of the AP NFL All-Pro balloting:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 47; Russell Wilson, Seattle, 3.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 27; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 20; Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 2; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1.

Tight End

George Kittle, San Francisco, 33; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 17.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 50; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 18; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 16; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 14; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; Julian Edelman, New England, 1.

Flex

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 18; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 7; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 6; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 5; Aaron Jones, Green Bay, 3; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 3; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 2; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; George Kittle, San Francisco, 1; Darren Waller, Oakland, 1.

Left Tackle

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore, 42; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 5; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Right Tackle

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 30; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 13; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 3; Trent Brown, Oakland, 2; La’el Collins, Dallas, 1; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1.

Left Guards

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 44; Joe Thuney, New England, 3; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 3;

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 24; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 16; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 9; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 29; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 9; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 2; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 2; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 2.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Chandler Jones, Arizona, 32; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 22; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 18; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 12; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 9; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 4; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 2; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 49; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 23; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 11; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco, 7; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 5; Jordan Phillips, Buffalo, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 1; Frank Clark, Kansas City, 1; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 1.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 32; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 18; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 18; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 17; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 11; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 11; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Fred Warner, San Francisco, 6; Blake Martinez, Green Bay, 4; D’onta Hightower, New England, 4; Jamie Collins, New England, 3; Kyle Van Noy, New England, 3; Chandler Jones, Arizona, 2; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 2; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 1; Von Miller, Denver, 1; Matthew Judon, Baltimore, 1; Jaylon Smith, Dallas, 1; Joe Schobert, Cleveland, 1; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 1.

Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore, New England, 50; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 38; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 10; Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 28; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 27; Justin Simmons, Denver, 9; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 8; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 7; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 7; Devin McCourty, New England, 4; Budda Baker, Arizona, 4; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 3; Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh, 1; Anthony Harris, Minnesota, 1; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1.

Defensive Back

Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 7; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 7; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 7; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 5; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 4; Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 4; Jonathan Jones, New England, 3; J.C. Jackson, New England, 2; K’Waun Williams, San Francisco, 2; Devin McCourty New England, 2; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 1; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis, 1; Justin Simmons, Denver, 1; Tramon Williams, Green Bay, 1; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 34; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville, 11; Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 3; Harrison Butker, Kansas City, 2.

Punter

Brett Kern, Tennessee, 34; Tress Way, Washington, 13; Bryan Anger, Houston, 2; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 1.

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 39; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 4; Deontae Harris, New Orleans, 2; Jamal Agnew, Detroit, 2; Brandon Wilson, Cincinnati, 2; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1.

x-Punt Returner

Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 29; Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh, 12; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 4; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 2; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 1; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 1.

Special Teamer

Matthew Slater, New England, 37; J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 3; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 3; Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 1; Nate Ebner, New England, 1; Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 1; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

x-One voter did not select a punt returner.