Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White named to All-Pro first team

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team for the first time in his career.
White, in his third season, was selected to the first team along with the New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore was a unanimous choice, appearing on all 50 ballots from a national panel of media members who cover the NFL. White was on 38 ballots.
White is the first Bills player to be named All-Pro since Mario Williams and Marcell Dareus in 2014.
Gilmore, White and Minnesota's Andre Harris tied for the league lead with six interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus, White is the only cornerback since 2006 to have played 500-plus coverage snaps and not allow a touchdown while leading the NFL in interceptions. Gilmore allowed one touchdown, to the Bills' John Brown in the Week 16 matchup with the Patriots.
White also was voted to his first Pro Bowl this season.
The only other Bills to receive votes at their respective positions were center Mitch Morse, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and kick returner Andre Roberts.
Jordan Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks, took to Twitter shortly after the All-Pro team was announced to express his disappointment.
0 respect lol
— Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) January 3, 2020
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter — Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans
___
Results of the AP NFL All-Pro balloting:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 47; Russell Wilson, Seattle, 3.
Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 27; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 20; Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 2; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1.
Tight End
George Kittle, San Francisco, 33; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 17.
Wide Receivers
Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 50; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 18; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 16; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 14; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; Julian Edelman, New England, 1.
Flex
Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 18; Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 7; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 6; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 5; Aaron Jones, Green Bay, 3; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 3; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 2; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 1; Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Kenny Golladay, Detroit, 1; George Kittle, San Francisco, 1; Darren Waller, Oakland, 1.
Left Tackle
Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore, 42; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 5; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 2; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.
Right Tackle
Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 30; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 13; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 3; Trent Brown, Oakland, 2; La’el Collins, Dallas, 1; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1.
Left Guards
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 44; Joe Thuney, New England, 3; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 3;
Right Guard
Zack Martin, Dallas, 24; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 16; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 9; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 1.
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 29; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 9; Travis Frederick, Dallas, 2; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 4; Ben Jones, Tennessee, 2; Mitch Morse, Buffalo, 2; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 2.
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers
Chandler Jones, Arizona, 32; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 22; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 18; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 12; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 9; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 4; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 2; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.
Interior Linemen
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 49; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 23; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta, 11; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco, 7; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 5; Jordan Phillips, Buffalo, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 1; Frank Clark, Kansas City, 1; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 1.
Linebackers
Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 32; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 18; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 18; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 17; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 11; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 11; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 10; Fred Warner, San Francisco, 6; Blake Martinez, Green Bay, 4; D’onta Hightower, New England, 4; Jamie Collins, New England, 3; Kyle Van Noy, New England, 3; Chandler Jones, Arizona, 2; Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay, 2; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 2; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay, 1; Von Miller, Denver, 1; Matthew Judon, Baltimore, 1; Jaylon Smith, Dallas, 1; Joe Schobert, Cleveland, 1; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 1.
Cornerbacks
Stephon Gilmore, New England, 50; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 38; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 10; Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.
Safeties
Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 28; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 27; Justin Simmons, Denver, 9; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 8; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 7; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 7; Devin McCourty, New England, 4; Budda Baker, Arizona, 4; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 3; Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh, 1; Anthony Harris, Minnesota, 1; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1.
Defensive Back
Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 7; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore, 7; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 7; Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 5; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 4; Logan Ryan, Tennessee, 4; Jonathan Jones, New England, 3; J.C. Jackson, New England, 2; K’Waun Williams, San Francisco, 2; Devin McCourty New England, 2; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo, 1; Kenny Moore, Indianapolis, 1; Justin Simmons, Denver, 1; Tramon Williams, Green Bay, 1; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 1.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 34; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville, 11; Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 3; Harrison Butker, Kansas City, 2.
Punter
Brett Kern, Tennessee, 34; Tress Way, Washington, 13; Bryan Anger, Houston, 2; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 1.
Kick Returner
Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 39; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 4; Deontae Harris, New Orleans, 2; Jamal Agnew, Detroit, 2; Brandon Wilson, Cincinnati, 2; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 1.
x-Punt Returner
Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 29; Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh, 12; Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis, 4; Andre Roberts, Buffalo, 2; Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 1; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 1.
Special Teamer
Matthew Slater, New England, 37; J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 3; Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, 3; Derek Watt, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 1; Nate Ebner, New England, 1; Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 1; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 1.
x-One voter did not select a punt returner.
