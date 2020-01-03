Houston brings in Bills fans — and seven times the supply of Labatt Blue

No gathering of Bills fans would be complete without beer. Lots of beer. And not just any beer, but Labatt's.

According to a news release from Labatt's on Friday, Houston area wholesalers are stocking up on Labatt Blue. The release says wholesalers have ordered seven times more than they typically do to "make sure Houston's Bills backer bars are set with enough" for the AFC wild-card game between the Bills and Texans on Saturday.

The release says skyrocketing Labatt's sales are commonplace when Bills fans come to town, noting that its total beer sales were up 980% in Nashville when the Bills faced the Tennessee Titans, compared to a normal week.

And if you're not going to Houston, the Labatt Brew House in downtown Buffalo is unveiling Shout!, described in the release as a "juicy, aromatic pale ale created to celebrate our hometown team's playoff run." The beer will be available at the brew house and select local establishments beginning Friday.