BOOTH, Ronald E.

BOOTH - Ronald E. Of West Seneca, NY, January 2, 2020. Son of the late Harold and Ethel Booth; brother of Janet (Jenner) Evenden and Shirley (John) Heckman; uncle of William Jay and Jeffrey (Tina) Evenden. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Saturday morning at 11 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com