Black Button Distilling to close downtown Buffalo tasting room

Rochester-based distiller Black Button, which expanded into Buffalo in 2017, has announced that it will close its downtown tasting room.

A special farewell party has been scheduled for Jan. 18 at 149 Swan St., but regular business concludes Jan. 4, from noon to 11 p.m.

Black Button, dubbed one of the premier farm distilleries in USA Today's travel guides, will reshape its presence in Buffalo to focus on tastings and events rather than regular service. The distillers will offer tasting room employees opportunities in other parts of the company.

Gift cards purchased for the tasting room may be used in Buffalo through Jan. 4 or at any point at the Rochester distillery headquarters, at 85 Railroad St., which will continue business as usual.

News contributor Michael Farrell praised Black Button in 2017 for its quality products – especially its signature Four Grain Bourbon – and its value in a rather undeveloped segment of downtown.

Surviving at 149 Swan St. has been a challenge for several businesses, as Black Button's predecessor, sustainability-focused bar-restaurant Handlebar, also survived a little more than two years. The retail operation is on the first floor of Apartments at the HUB, a complex that's welcomed tenants since 2014.

Distillery owner Jason Barrett is looking for a tenant to fill the space, according to a press release.

