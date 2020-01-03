Bankruptcy filings rise 1% in Buffalo region

Bankruptcy court filings in the Buffalo area rose by 1% last year, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York.

Filings in the Buffalo-Rochester area fell 1.1% in 2019 from the year before, A total of 4,073 cases were filed across the Buffalo-Rochester area last year, compared to 4,117 in 2018. The total has fallen for two straight years after an increase in 2017. The Buffalo area accounted for 67% of the cases that were filed last year.

Filings fell by a 5.2% in the Rochester area.