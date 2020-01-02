Wrong-way driver charged in City of Tonawanda

A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing his third DWI, after police said he was driving on the wrong side of Main Street in the City of Tonawanda early Thursday morning.

Tuyisenge Amani, of 7th Street, was northbound on the south side of Main at 4 a.m. when he was pulled over.

Amani allegedly showed signs of intoxication and when asked if he anything to drink he replied "Yes, one bottle," said City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels.

Amani's license showed a revoked status from previous DWI charges in Buffalo and the City of Tonawanda. Amani allegedly registered a .22 BAC.

He was charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a revoked license and six traffic summons, Foels said.