TURNER, George P.

TURNER - George P. Of Webster, NY. Passed away on December 22, 2019 at age 91. A celebration of George's life will be held Saturday, January 4th from 3-7 PM at the Elks Lodge, 1066 Jackson Rd., Webster, NY. A Military Honors Service will be held at 4 PM at the Elks Lodge. Interment will be private. For full obituary information and to leave family condolences, visit jarmuszcottonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Jarmusz Cotton Funeral Home