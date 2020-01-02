Truck driver charged in connection with fatal accident in Wyoming County

A Pennsylvania truck driver was charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man after allegedly striking the car he was driving at the intersection of Route 19A and Denton Corners Road, reported the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Jay R. Stedge, 31, of Athens, faced charges of failing to yield the right of way-stop sign, unlicensed operation, operating with a suspended license, driving an over-length tractor-trailer, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and other violations, deputies said.

Dylan J. Halbert, of Canaseraga, suffered serious injuries in the accident that occurred on Dec. 6. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died Dec. 17.

Halbert was traveling northbound on Route 19A when he collided with the tractor-trailer driven by Stedge, said investigators. Stedge, heading east on Denton Corners, allegedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at Route 19A, investigators concluded.

Stedge was in Genesee Falls Town Court and was scheduled to return at a later date.