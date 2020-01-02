TIBBITS, Rita (Richter)

January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Tibbits; dear mother of Grace (Greg) Goodie, Jacqueline Hinsz-Abate; dear grandmother of Gary, Brian (Cynthia) Goodie, Bridgett (John) Young, Eric (Katie), and the late Rebecca Hinsz; great-grandmother of Aiden, Liam, Medelynne and Noah Young, Abigail, Hailey, Penelope, Abel Hinsz. Funeral Service from the barron - miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., Near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Friday evening, from 5 to 8 PM. "Yes Mom, your name is the paper".