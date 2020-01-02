Share this article

print logo

Summer 2020 concert season filling up with major events

The summer 2020 concert season is filling up with shows by Maroon 5, left, Lady Antebellum and Billy Joel. (Billy Joel by Sharon Cantillon/News file photo; other photos by Getty Images)
Published |Updated

It may feel like winter outside, but the summer concert season for 2020 is already packed with major shows from Artpark in Lewiston to New Era Field in Orchard Park. Here's a look.

AWOLNATION with Andrew McMahon, The Beaches and Bleeker. 5 p.m. May 31 at Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston (754-4375). Tickets are $40-$45.50 general admission (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Vampire Weekend. 7:30 p.m. June 2, Artpark Mainstage Theater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 indoor reserved seating, $39.50 general admission lawn (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Airborne Toxic Event. 7 p.m. June 10. Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. 852-3900. townballroom.com. Tickets are $25 (box office, ticketfly.com, 877-435-9849, 893-2900).

Toyota Taste of Country with Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Midland, Maddie & Tae and Fuzzy and the Rustbelts. June 12, Sahlen Field, Griffin Plaza. wyrk.com.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. 5 p.m. June 19. Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. Tickets are $39.50-$45 general admission bowl (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor. 7 p.m. June 27. Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $39.50-$149.50 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

David Gray White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour. 8 p.m. July 13. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. Tickets are $39.50-$89.50 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Tedeschi Trucks Band. 5:30 p.m. July 14, Wheels of Soul Tour. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. Tickets are $19 general admission lawn, $37 general admission and $57 front of stage and reserved seating (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Journey with The Pretenders. 7 p.m. July 18. Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $35-$149.50 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. 7 p.m. July 21, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $29.50-$129.50 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

The Black Crowes. 8 p.m. July 31. Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Allegheny Road, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $29-$135 reserved seating (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. New Era Field, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park. Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com 800-745-3000.)

Billy Joel. 8 p.m. Aug. 15, New Era Field, Orchard Park. Tickets are $64.50-$184.50. (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com.)

Justin Bieber. Aug. 24 in KeyBank Center. Ticket details are yet to be announced.

Story topics: / / / / /

Toni RubertoToni Ruberto– Toni Ruberto is the editor of the print and digital editions of Gusto. She also writes about movies and music for The Buffalo News.

There are no comments - be the first to comment