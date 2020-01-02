SOWA, Richard

Sowa - Richard Of Blasdell, NY, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara S. (nee Lortz) Sowa; loving father of Natalie (Dale) Seibert and Keith (Lynora) Sowa; cherished grandfather of Brianna, Jonathan, Brisa and Cory; dear son of the late Steven and Lena Sowa; brother of Donald Sowa and the late Marie Waters. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com