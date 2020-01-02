SNYDER, Richard C.

SNYDER - Richard C. Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly December 9, 2019. Devoted father of Dylan Snyder and Erin Malone; loving son of Ronald Snyder Sr. and the late Joan (nee Felicetta) Snyder; dear brother of Ronald (Geraldine) Snyder Jr. and Robert Snyder; cherished uncle of Anthony, Ronald, and Lisa Snyder; also survived by many dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, January 4th from 2-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com