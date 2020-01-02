SNELL, Lucy Taylor

SNELL - Lucy Taylor Of Corfu, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1938, in Buffalo, NY. A daughter of the late Clifford and Elizabeth Taylor. Lucy graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo. She attended Buffalo State Teachers College and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education. Lucy then went on to be a 4-H economics agent with Genesee County, where she met her loving husband Roger Snell. Roger and Lucy dedicated their lives to their Airville Farm until his death in 1990. Lucy was an active member of the Sigma Kappa Alumna and the Pi Kappa. Lucy was also a 50 - year member of the East Pembroke Grange. Lucy also enjoyed her lunch outings and time spent with the MADD support group. She was known as "Cowgram" and "Hockey Gram" to all who knew her. Lucy is survived by her children Susan (Frank) DiFilippo of Corfu, and Sally (Jeff) Corbett of Monroe, NC; grandchildren, Ryan DiFilippo, Jordan DiFilippo, Elyse Corbett, Garret (Celina) Corbett and Mara Corbett. She is also survived by her sister Lois (late Henry) Rehfeld of Bradenton, FL and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at 11:00 AM at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North Street, Batavia, NY 14020.