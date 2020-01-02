SCHANNE, Nathan W.

SCHANNE - Nathan W. December 19, 2019. Age 35, formerly of Lancaster, NY. Loving husband of

Autumn (nee Baker); devoted father of Ashlyn and Brayden; beloved son of

William and Karen Schanne; brother of Jonathan and Bryan (Jessica); uncle of

Saylah; dear son-in-law of Michael and April Baker; brother-in-law of Ashton Baker. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10AM, at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in Nathan's memory to the American Heart Association.