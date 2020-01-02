RUGGIERO, Marilyn A. (Mastro)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Tim Ruggiero; devoted mother of Christine (David Fox) Scinta-Fox; cherished grandmother of Dominic Scinta-Fox; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Carmeline Mastro; dear sister of Tina (Robert) Chmielewski and the late Phyllis Mastro; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday, from 5 - 7 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.