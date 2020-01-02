RALSTON, David L.

RALSTON - David L. December 29, 2019. Beloved father of Andrea (Gary) Schneider and David W. (Tanya) Ralston; cherished "Pop Pop" of Michael (fiance;e Erin) Schneider, Rachael (CPT. John, U.S. Army) Wirges, S/Sgt. David Brandon, U.S. Army, Taylor, Matthew Ralston and Kaylee Bennett; great-grandfather of Macie Claire Schneider; beloved godfather to Katie Ralston; former spouse and lifelong friend of Frances Potfora; loving brother of Richard (Marsha), Wayne, Allan (Debbie), Scott (late Debra), Greg and the late William Ralston; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the Cusack funeral Home, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 9:45 AM, and from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. David was a founding member of the Patriots Club and a member of the Deputy Sheriffs Badge and Shield Club, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.