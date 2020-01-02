POCH, Ronald R.

POCH - Ronald R. Of Lancaster, N.Y. December 31, 2019, Beloved husband of Betty (nee Kin); devoted father of Brian and Cynthia Lindner; loving grandfather of Brittany (fiance;e Alyssa) and Raven; dear brother of Elaine (late Al) Skalski and Kenneth (Diane); best friend of Chuck, Debbie and Steve; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Road, Alden, Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.