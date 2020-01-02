NOTARO, Phyllis

NOTARO - Phyllis Formerly of Brant, NY, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, in Orchard Heights Assisted Living; she was 91. Loving sister of Frances Notaro, the late Bertha Notaro, Nina (Jaroslav) Faltus and Thomas J. (late Josephine) Notaro; aunt of Arline (Anthony) Danial, Joanne (Gary) Jaworek and Margaret (Ronald) Brennan; great-aunt of Julia (Tony) Thompson, Jonathan, Joseph Danial, Thomas (Andrea) Jaworek, Olivia (Rafael) Frias, Jacqueline (David) Berning, Merideth (Jordan) Hughes and Jillian (Jake) Ingram; great-great-aunt of Aubrey and Owen Thompson, Oliver, Adella Frias, Theodore, Gloria Berning, Grant Jaworek and Estelle Hughes. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions may be made to either Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Orchard Heights Assisted Living.