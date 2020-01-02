Campaign helps U.S. Postal Service carriers curb slips, trips, bites

The U.S. Postal Service launched a safety initiative to help curb the slips, trips and bites suffered by postal carriers delivering the mail.

“There are many ways you can help your carrier – clearing the paths of ice and snow – but also pay attention to railings, steps and porches because carriers can encounter hazardous situations with them, too,” said Buffalo Postmaster Roselle Murrell. “If it is hazardous, they shouldn’t deliver. They need to bring the mail back until the situation is changed.”

Postal carriers may also encounter hazards of a canine kind on their daily routes, so a sticker campaign that began in Corfu is making its way throughout the area. A fluorescent paw print will be affixed to mailboxes of residences with dogs, said Karen L. Mazurkiewicz, USPS spokeswoman.

“It will serve as a visual reminder to the carrier as they are approaching you need to have that extra focus,” Mazurkiewicz said.