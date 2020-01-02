MINTZ, Dorothy R. (Kapperman)

MINTZ - Dorothy R. (nee Kapperman)

December 28, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Harold B. Mintz; loving mother of Sandra (Michael) Cole and Cynthia (Alan) Dickison; cherished grandmother of Connor and Kelsey; dear sister of Carl "Spike" (Bev) Kapperman; Dorothy will be sadly missed by many adored nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (near Union Road), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Interment to immediately follow in St. John Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to Aurora Adult Day Services. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com