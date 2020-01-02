MILLIAN, Marie L. (Bruce)

MILLIAN - Marie L. (nee Bruce)

Entered into rest on January 1, 2020. Dear mother of Patrice (Barry) Wolf of Dayton, OH and Michel Ann (William) Balser; loving grandmother of Adam (Annie) Wolf and Lindsey Marie (Michael) Bodner, Michael; Keith and Brittany Balser; sister of Donna (Barry)Miller and the late Carol Jean (late Donald) Leonard, late Jacqueline (late Hugh) Hanley, late William F. Bruce and the late Betty Jane "Pat" Bright. Friends and family may call Thursday from 7 to 9 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 9 PM. A Private Burial will be held at the family's request. Mrs. Millian was a volunteer at the D.D.S.O. - Senior Companion for over 10 years, online register book at www.CANNANFH.com