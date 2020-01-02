McELROY, Mary Louise (Wilcox)

January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel Anthony; loving mother of Daniel, Carolyn (David) Russell, Sean (Starr), Brian, Peter (Rebecca), Nathan (Sue) and Jonathan (Maya). Loving grandmother of Brendan, Andrew, Daniel, Philip, Erin, Katherine (Nick), Rachael, Hannah, Eliza, Cort, Brady, Casimir, Fiona, Madelyn, Ryan, Tara, Jasmine and the late Kyra McElroy; dear sister of George (Micheline) Wilcox and the late Miriam Haefner, Howard, Alice Keyser, Florence Lynch, Paul, Anne Haefner, David, John and Marjorie Mahony. The family will be present to receive family and friends on January 3, 2020, 4 - 8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 AM, in St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave, Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Mark's School, (www.saintmarkschool.com/Page/148) or Buffalo Hospice, (www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/give-hospice/). Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com